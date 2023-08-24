Suzlon Energy rises nearly 2% on 31.5 MW wind power project win

Suzlon Energy bagged a new order for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure. This is the second order win for Suzlon from Integrum Energy.
Suzlon
will install 15 units of their S120-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.
Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation and commissioning. Additionally, the company will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.
The power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. “We are committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy,” JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said.
Suzlon shares are up nearly 2 percent in today’s trade and have risen more than 12 percent this week.