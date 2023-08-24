Suzlon Energy rises nearly 2% on 31.5 MW wind power project win

Suzlon Energy bagged a new order for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure. This is the second order win for Suzlon from Integrum Energy.

Share Market Live NSE

Suzlon will install 15 units of their S120-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation and commissioning. Additionally, the company will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

The power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. “We are committed to building a sustainable India by powering the domestic economy with green energy,” JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said.

Suzlon recently announced a fund raise of Rs 2,000 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) of which Rs 1,500 crore will towards debt repayment and the rest is for working capital expenses, Himanshu Mody of Suzlon Energy told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. He further added that the company was on track to execute its 1.6 GW order book.

Suzlon shares are up nearly 2 percent in today’s trade and have risen more than 12 percent this week.