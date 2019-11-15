#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Suzlon Energy shares plunge nearly 10% after Q2 net loss widens

Updated : November 15, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Shares of Suzlon Energy plunged nearly 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company reported widened consolidated net loss in the second-quarter earnings this fiscal.
The manufacturer of wind turbine generator's consolidated net loss came in at Rs 777 crore in this July-September quarter. 
Revenue from operations fell to Rs 803.09 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,194.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 
