Suzlon Energy shares plunge nearly 10% after Q2 net loss widens

Updated : November 15, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Shares of Suzlon Energy plunged nearly 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company reported widened consolidated net loss in the second-quarter earnings this fiscal.

The manufacturer of wind turbine generator's consolidated net loss came in at Rs 777 crore in this July-September quarter.