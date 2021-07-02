Suzlon Energy shares hit 5% upper circuit on positive sentiment after loss narrows

Suzlon Energy shares were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit for the third straight session after the company's Q4 results showed its consolidated net loss narrowed drastically in the March quarter. The company posted a net loss of Rs 54.25 crore in Q4 as against Rs 834 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 8.87 per share on BSE, up 5 percent. In the last three days, it has rallied 16 percent.

Suzlon Energy's total income rose to Rs 1,141.15 crore in the quarter, from Rs 658.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the financial year 2020-21, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.59 crore, whereas it had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,691.84 crore in 2019-20. Total income during the fiscal rose to Rs 3,365.59 crore, from Rs 3,000.42 crore in 2019-20.

Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group said, "For Suzlon, this was the first year of restarting our operations post debt restructuring. However, exponential increase in commodity prices like those of steel has impacted our profitability significantly in India."

"We closed the year with a healthy order-book of over 817 MW which we aim to service this year," Kumar said.

Tulsi Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group said, "It was an unprecedented and challenging year where economies around the world were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector (wind energy) was restricted to low volumes with installations of only 1.5GW which is lower by almost 30 percent from last year which amounts to only 15 to 18 percent capacity utilisation in India."

The board also approved divestment of the company's 75 percent stake in Suzlon Generators Limited (SGL), a subsidiary of the company, to Voith Turbo Private Limited or its associates, subject to customary due diligence, necessary approvals and execution of definitive documents.