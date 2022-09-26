    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Suzlon Energy shares fall 7% after board approves raising funds via rights issue

    Suzlon Energy shares fall 7% after board approves raising funds via rights issue

    Suzlon Energy shares fall 7% after board approves raising funds via rights issue
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The shares of Suzlon were trading 5.61 percent down at Rs 8.58 on BSE at 9:40 am.

    The shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd fell as much as 7.15 percent on Monday after the company announced  that the board has approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via the rights issue.
    The shares of Suzlon were trading 5.61 percent down at Rs 8.58 on BSE at 9:40 am.
    Suzlon Energy announced in a regulatory filing that the board has approved raising Rs 1,200 crore via a rights issue of 240 crore shares. The Securities Issue Committee of the Board, at its meeting held on Sunday, September 25, approved the rights issue, the company said in a regulatory filing.
    The company will raise Rs 1,200 crore through issuance of 240 crore shares with face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 5 per share. The number of outstanding equity shares will increase from 1007,30,87,083 to 1247,30,87,083 after the issue (assuming full subscription).
    Five rights equity shares will issued for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company. If the shareholding of any of the eligible equity shareholder is five or more, such shareholders will be entitled to at least one one equity share, it added.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (With PTI inputs)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Century Textiles shares rise after real estate arm acquires 10-acre plot in Bengaluru

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng