Suzlon Energy Share Price: Stock drops 5% ahead of July 7 board meet to raise funds within a year of rights issue

Over the past one year, shares of Suzlon have almost tripled after the government launched a series of policy initiatives to increase its focus on renewable energy. The stock has surged almost 57 percent in just the last one month itself.

Suzlon Energy Ltd., one of India’s largest renewable energy solutions providers, has announced that its board of directors would meet on July 7 to consider raising funds.

The fund raising will be done through one or more combination of permissible methods and even seek approval of shareholders if need be, the company said in an exchange filing.

Suzlon's fund raising plans come within a year of the company's rights issue. Earlier in October 2022, Suzlon Energy had launched a Rs 1,200 crore rights issue that was oversubscribed by 1.8 times. As part of its fund-raising plan, Suzlon had offered 240 crore rights or shares for Rs 5 per equity share.