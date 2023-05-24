Suzlon shares back above Rs 10 after company wins sixth order in a month

Suzlon shares have gained more than 18 percent in the past month after the announcement of recent order wins.

Shares of Suzlon Energy rallied over 7 percent on Wednesday after the renewable energy solutions provider announced that it has bagged its sixth and largest order for the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month.

The company said that it has won a major order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Ltd. This is the fourth order from Torrent Power Ltd for the company.

Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

The company on May 22 announced receiving an order for a total of 68 turbines of 204 MW capacity from Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform that seeks to accelerate the energy transition for energy‐intensive industries.

Suzlon’s latest 3 MW turbines feature a 144‐meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes.

Suzlon shares have gained more than 18 percent in the past month after the announcement of recent order wins. The company will announce its March quarter results on May 30.

Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading nearly 6 percent higher at Rs 10.