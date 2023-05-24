Suzlon shares back above Rs 10 after company wins sixth order in a month

Suzlon shares have gained more than 18 percent in the past month after the announcement of recent order wins.

Shares of Suzlon Energy rallied over 7 percent on Wednesday after the renewable energy solutions provider announced that it has bagged its sixth and largest order for the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month.

The company said that it has won a major order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Ltd. This is the fourth order from Torrent Power Ltd for the company.