Suzlon Energy launches QIP at floor price of Rs 18.44 per share

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended at Rs 19.56, up by Rs 0.93, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

Wind power major Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday (August 9) said its board has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 18.44 per share to repay debt and meet working capital requirements.

Floor price refers to the minimum price in a share issuance programme.

"...Securities Issue Committee of the Board has at its meeting held today, August 9, 2023, decided to undertake qualified institutions placement of Equity Shares to an extent of up to Rs 1,500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 500 crore," stated a stock exchange filing.

Also, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the issue, Suzlon Energy said. ICICI Securities is the sole banker to the deal.

For the first quarter of FY24, Suzlon Energy registered a 96 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 101 crore. The company had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,433 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal also came down to Rs 1,348 crore from Rs 1,378 crore in the year-ago period. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7 percent lower at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 215 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The EBITDA margins are 90 bps lower year on year at 14.7 percent. Revenue from the wind turbine generator segment lowered to Rs 803 crore versus Rs 831 crore year on year.

The foundry and forging segment saw its revenue fall to Rs 111 crore from Rs 120 crore, while the operation and maintenance service segment revenue rose to Rs 493 crore from 453 crore.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended at Rs 19.56, up by Rs 0.93, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.