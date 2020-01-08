Market
Suzlon Energy declines 10% over loan repayment default
Updated : January 08, 2020 01:22 PM IST
The share price of Suzlon Energy plunged 10 percent on Wednesday after the company defaulted on loan repayments.
At 1:18 pm, the stock price was trading 10 percent lower at Rs 3.15 per share on the NSE.
The defaults included payment of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions worth Rs 7,256.38 crore.
