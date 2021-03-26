Suryoday Small Finance Bank makes tepid debut; lists at 4.2% discount to issue price

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank made a tepid debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock listed with a discount of 4.2 percent at Rs 292 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 305 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 293 apiece, down 3.9 percent.

The stock hit a low of Rs 278.80 per share on the NSE, down 8.5 percent from issue price.

The Rs 582-crore IPO that was open between March 17-19, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 2.37 times. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.18 times, non-institutional investors 1.31 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.09 times.

The public offer has set a price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share. It had already garnered Rs 170.12 crore from 13 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer.

This is the fourth small finance bank to come out with IPO after AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The IPO is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders and promoters and a fresh issue in which the company is looking to sell 1.9 crore shares.

The company was incorporated in 2009 as a microfinance institution and later started operations as an SFB in January 2017. The company has diversified into other products like commercial vehicle loans, affordable home loans, micro business loans, secured and unsecured business loans to MSME/SME and corporates, and financial intermediary group loans.