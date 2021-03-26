Suryoday Small Finance Bank makes tepid debut; lists at 4.2% discount to issue price
Updated : March 26, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The stock listed with a discount of 4.2 percent at Rs 292 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 305 per share.
The Rs 582-crore IPO that was open between March 17-19, 2021, was a major hit as it was subscribed over 2.37 times.
This is the fourth small finance bank to come out with IPO after AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
Published : March 26, 2021 10:01 AM IST