Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares gain after stressed assets portfolio gets binding bid

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 11:02:10 AM IST (Published)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s gross NPAs stood at Rs 532.66 crore compared to Rs 456.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose more than 6 percent in morning deals after the company announced that it has received a binding bid of Rs 135.1 crore for a stressed loan portfolio from an asset reconstruction company


(ARC).

The bank has received a binding bid from an ARC on a security receipt consideration basis for the non-performing assets (NPAs) and technically written-off portfolio with a total outstanding of Rs 492.05 crore.

The bank shall follow the Swiss Challenge Method for further bidding and a final decision on the sale of the loan portfolio shall be taken as per extant guidelines and the relevant policy of the bank.

The Navi Mumbai-based small finance bank reported a total income of Rs 305.70 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 26.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It posted a net profit of Rs 13 crore as against a loss of Rs 1.92 crore a year ago.

Its gross NPAs stood at Rs 532.66 crore compared to Rs 456.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The gross NPAs as a percentage of advances dropped to 9.9 percent from 10.2 percent in the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs were at Rs 242.44 crore as against Rs 188.29 crore in the year-ago quarter. In percentage terms, net NPS' rose to 4.76 percent from 4.48 percent a year ago.

Shares of Suryoday SFB are trading 6.26 percent higher at Rs 106.05.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
