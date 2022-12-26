Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares gain after stressed assets portfolio gets binding bid

Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s gross NPAs stood at Rs 532.66 crore compared to Rs 456.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose more than 6 percent in morning deals after the company announced that it has received a binding bid of Rs 135.1 crore for a stressed loan portfolio from an asset reconstruction company

(ARC).

The bank has received a binding bid from an ARC on a security receipt consideration basis for the non-performing assets (NPAs) and technically written-off portfolio with a total outstanding of Rs 492.05 crore.

The bank shall follow the Swiss Challenge Method for further bidding and a final decision on the sale of the loan portfolio shall be taken as per extant guidelines and the relevant policy of the bank.

The Navi Mumbai-based small finance bank reported a total income of Rs 305.70 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 26.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It posted a net profit of Rs 13 crore as against a loss of Rs 1.92 crore a year ago.

Its gross NPAs stood at Rs 532.66 crore compared to Rs 456.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The gross NPAs as a percentage of advances dropped to 9.9 percent from 10.2 percent in the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs were at Rs 242.44 crore as against Rs 188.29 crore in the year-ago quarter. In percentage terms, net NPS' rose to 4.76 percent from 4.48 percent a year ago.