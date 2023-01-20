Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 147 crore from GAIL, Indian Oil for coated pipes

Surya Roshni's net profit more than doubled during the December quarter.

The company in an exchange filing stated that it received an order worth Rs 123.95 crore from Indian Oil for the supply of API-SL coated pipes and bare pipes in the state of Tamil Nadu. The supply order needs to be executed in nine months.

Surya Roshni has also received an order worth Rs 23.35 crore from GAIL for the supply of powder-coated GI pipes for the company's City Gas Distribution project. The order would be executed over a period of 18 months.

The company on Thursday reported its December quarter results, where its net profit more than doubled from last year to nearly Rs 90 crore from Rs 40 crore during the same period last year.

However, the company's revenue remained flat at Rs 2,021 crore. The operating performance of its steel pipes and strips business was the bright spot with EBITDA per MT rising 76 percent from last year to Rs 6,733.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.

Surya Roshni Ltd is a leading exporter of ERW pipes, and the largest producer of ERW GI pipes. It is one of the largest lighting companies in India.