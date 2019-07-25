#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records

Updated : July 25, 2019 06:19 AM IST

Trade-sensitive Caterpillar Inc dropped 4.5 percent following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China and higher production and restructuring costs.
Boeing Co fell 3.1 percent after the world's largest planemaker posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on the back of this year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX after two deadly crashes.
In extended trade, Facebook jumped 4.3 percent after the social network posted quarterly revenue above analysts average estimates.
Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Biocon Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Biocon Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Bajaj Finance Q1 Earnings Preview: Strong profit growth likely

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Tata Motors Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV