Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records
Updated : July 25, 2019 06:19 AM IST
Trade-sensitive Caterpillar Inc dropped 4.5 percent following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China and higher production and restructuring costs.
Boeing Co fell 3.1 percent after the world's largest planemaker posted its largest-ever quarterly loss on the back of this year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX after two deadly crashes.
In extended trade, Facebook jumped 4.3 percent after the social network posted quarterly revenue above analysts average estimates.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more