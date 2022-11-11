    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Supriya Lifescience shares slide after China lockdowns hurt earnings

    Supriya Lifescience shares slide after China lockdowns hurt earnings

    Supriya Lifescience shares slide after China lockdowns hurt earnings
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The company said that it faced major challenges during the quarter due to lockdowns in major Chinese cities due to the Covid-19 outbreaks.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Supriya Lifesci share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Supriya Lifesciences ended 3 percent lower on Friday after lockdowns in China impacted its net profit by 71 percent compared to last year.
    Net profit dropped to Rs 16.8 crore from Rs 58.2 crore last year. Revenue for the quarter also declined 25 percent year-on-year.
    The company said that it faced major challenges during the quarter due to lockdowns in major Chinese cities due to the Covid-19 outbreaks.
    Most of the impact was felt by the company's anti-histamine therapy, sales of which declined to just Rs 2 crore from Rs 52 crore in the same period last year.
    However, when compared to the June quarter, the company's revenue increased 11 percent while EBITDA increased 65 percent.
    On a sequential basis, EBITDA margin expanded 15 percentage points to 46 percent from 31 percent. Compare that to the same period last year, it is lower than the 64 percent margin figure.
    The company called the quarter a temporary setback and expressed confidence that it will be able to regain the lost opportunity during the upcoming quarters.
    The management also mentioned that work for the new warehouse capacities and R&D facilities is progressing well. The projects in Lote and Ambernath are likely to be fully operational in the April-June period of financial year 2024.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Supriya Lifescience

    Previous Article

    Berger Paints hopes to see a turnaround as raw material prices cool off

    Next Article

    HDFC twins drive Nifty rally after MSCI index rule change

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng