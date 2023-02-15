Supriya Lifescience drops to 52-week low after operating margin falls to lowest since listing

Shares of Supriya Lifescience slumped over 5.5 percent on Wednesday after the company's operating margin fell to the lowest level since public records are available.

The company's EBITDA margin for the December quarter fell to 13.3 percent , down from 32.8 percent in the same period last year and 46 percent in the September quarter. It had reported peak margin of 64.1 percent in the June quarter of the previous financial year.

Net profit for the period fell over 75 percent from last year and was reduced to a single-digit figure of Rs 9.5 crore. Operating profit also declined over 60 percent year-on-year.

Revenue for the quarter fell 10.2 percent to Rs 105.1 crore.

Supriya Lifesciences went public in December 2021 through an IPO worth Rs 700 crore. The issue was subscribed 72 times and listed at a 55 percent premium to its issue price.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the company's management said that lockdowns in major Chinese cities and decreased demand for key products led to lower revenue and profitability in the quarter.

To counter these impacts, the management said that it is expanding regulatory market presence, optimising manufacturing capacity, and diversifying its product offerings and geographic reach.

Moreover, the company is close to finalising two contract manufacturing opportunities and receiving several inquiries that will boost its revenue and profits from December quarter of the next financial year.

Even when compared to the September quarter, the company's revenue declined 6.3 percent while net profit nearly halved.