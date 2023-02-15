English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSupriya Lifescience drops to 52 week low after operating margin falls to lowest since listing

Supriya Lifescience drops to 52-week low after operating margin falls to lowest since listing

Supriya Lifescience drops to 52-week low after operating margin falls to lowest since listing
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  Feb 15, 2023 1:14:15 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Supriya Lifesciences are trading well below their IPO price of Rs 272.

Shares of Supriya Lifescience slumped over 5.5 percent on Wednesday after the company's operating margin fell to the lowest level since public records are available.

Recommended Articles

View All
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The company's EBITDA margin for the December quarter fell to 13.3 percent , down from 32.8 percent in the same period last year and 46 percent in the September quarter. It had reported peak margin of 64.1 percent in the June quarter of the previous financial year.

Net profit for the period fell over 75 percent from last year and was reduced to a single-digit figure of Rs 9.5 crore. Operating profit also declined over 60 percent year-on-year.
Revenue for the quarter fell 10.2 percent to Rs 105.1 crore.
Supriya Lifesciences went public in December 2021 through an IPO worth Rs 700 crore. The issue was subscribed 72 times and listed at a 55 percent premium to its issue price.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the company's management said that lockdowns in major Chinese cities and decreased demand for key products led to lower revenue and profitability in the quarter.

To counter these impacts, the management said that it is expanding regulatory market presence, optimising manufacturing capacity, and diversifying its product offerings and geographic reach.

Moreover, the company is close to finalising two contract manufacturing opportunities and receiving several inquiries that will boost its revenue and profits from December quarter of the next financial year.

Even when compared to the September quarter, the company's revenue declined 6.3 percent while net profit nearly halved.

Shares of Supriya Lifesciences are trading 5.4 percent lower at Rs 187.1. The stock is well below its IPO price of Rs 272.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Supriya Lifescience

Next Article

ITD Cementation gains on bagging Rs 833 crore order for building Army Headquarters in Delhi

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X