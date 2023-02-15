Shares of Supriya Lifesciences are trading well below their IPO price of Rs 272.
Shares of Supriya Lifescience slumped over 5.5 percent on Wednesday after the company's operating margin fell to the lowest level since public records are available.
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the company's management said that lockdowns in major Chinese cities and decreased demand for key products led to lower revenue and profitability in the quarter.
To counter these impacts, the management said that it is expanding regulatory market presence, optimising manufacturing capacity, and diversifying its product offerings and geographic reach.
Moreover, the company is close to finalising two contract manufacturing opportunities and receiving several inquiries that will boost its revenue and profits from December quarter of the next financial year.
Even when compared to the September quarter, the company's revenue declined 6.3 percent while net profit nearly halved.
Shares of Supriya Lifesciences are trading 5.4 percent lower at Rs 187.1. The stock is well below its IPO price of Rs 272.