Supriya Lifescience IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Supriya Lifescience's IPO to raise Rs 700 crore was fully subscribed on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The IPO of Mumbai-based Supriya Lifescience comprises fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 500 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Supriya Lifescience is a manufacturer and marketer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

By 12:48 pm, the Supriya Lifescience IPO received bids for nearly two crore shares as against the 1.5 crore shares on offer, a subscription of 1.4 times.

Out of the total issue, 75 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Bidding for the Supriya Lifescience IPO will end on Monday, December 20.

Potential investors can bid for Supriya Lifescience shares in a price range of Rs 265-274 in multiples of 54 under the IPO. At the upper end of the range, one lot of Supriya Lifescience shares is valued at Rs 14,796.

Ahead of the launch of the IPO, Supriya Lifescience commanded a premium of Rs 250 in the grey market, dealers said. Supriya Lifescience grey market premium (GMP) had risen to as high as Rs 400 in the past few days, they said.

Supriya Lifescience shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on December 28.