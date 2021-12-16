Supriya Lifescience IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

Supriya Lifescience's initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 700 crore will open for subscription on Thursday. The IPO of Supriya Lifescience - a manufacturer and marketer of active pharmaceutical ingredients - is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 500 crore by promoters and shareholders.

Supriya Lifescience shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 265-274 in multiples of 54 under the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Supriya Lifescience shares is worth Rs 14,796.

The IPO will close for subscription on December 20. Supriya Lifescience shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 28.

ALSO READ

Should you subscribe to the Supriya Lifescience IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest:

Arihant Capital

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the Supriya Lifescience IPO. The company is increasing its exposure to high-margin regulated markets, which will support its operating margins, Arihant Capital said.

Supriya's additional land and backward integration plans augur well for the company. However, its business is subject to extensive regulation and failure to comply with or renew statutory and regulatory licences, permits and approvals can adversely affect business operations, it added.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 16 times based on FY21 EPS of Rs 16.9, which is an attractive valuation, the brokerage added.

Angel One

The brokerage has a subscribe rating on the Supriya Lifescience IPO.

Based on the company's FY21 numbers, the IPO is priced at an EV/EBITDA of 11.2 times and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 times at the upper end of the price band, according to Angel One.

"We believe that the company's new manufacturing unit and product launch will be growth drivers for the company in future," Angel One added.