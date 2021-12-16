Supriya Lifescience IPO to hit Street today; here's what GMP suggests

Supriya Lifescience's IPO worth Rs 700 crore will open for subscription on Thursday, and close on December 20. Ahead of the IPO, Supriya Lifescience, which is a manufacturer and marketer of APIs, commanded a premium in the grey market - an unofficial market for unlisted securities. Dealers said Supriya Lifescience's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 250 ahead of the IPO, down from Rs 400 days ago.
Supriya Lifescience's IPO is a combination of fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 500 crore by promoters and shareholders. The initial share sale comes at a time when most IPOs have been received with a robust response from investors in recent times.
Supriya Lifescience GMP
|Date
|GMP (in rupees)
|Dec-15
|250
|Dec-14
|250
|Dec-13
|Dec-12
|Dec-11
|Dec-10
|400
|Dec-09
|250
Source: IPO Watch
"Given the company's growth, attractive pricing and the small size of the issue, we may see a very strong interest from participants," said Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.
"On the operational front, there is visible growth in topline and bottomline...
If we annualise the company's earnings in the first six months of FY22, the asking P/E comes to be around 16.70 times, which seems to be reasonable," said Doshi.
Under the Supriya Lifescience IPO, shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 265-274 apiece. Potential investors will be able to bid for Supriya Lifescience shares, which are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on December 28, in multiples of 54. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Supriya Lifescience shares is worth Rs 14,796.