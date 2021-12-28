Supriya Lifescience makes strong debut, shares list at 55% premium over issue price

Supriya Lifescience shares made a strong debut in the secondary market on Tuesday. The stock of Mumbai-based API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience opened on BSE at Rs 425 apiece, a premium of 55.1 percent over the issue price of Rs 274. On NSE, Supriya shares began their journey at Rs 421 apiece, a premium of 53.7 percent.

With that, Supriya Lifescience emerged one of the strongest listings of the recent times.

The listing of Supriya Lifescience was in line with the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. Dealers said Supriya Lifescience commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 140 on Monday.

Grey market is an unofficial market of unlisted securities.

Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, had expected Supriya Lifescience shares to debut at a premium of around 50 percent. Supriya Lifescience's issue looked reasonably priced, he had said.

Supriya Lifescience's market debut comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent sell-off has dented the appeal of few debutants.

Supriya Lifescience's IPO, which was open for bidding from December 16 to December 20, was subscribed 71.5 times the shares on offer.