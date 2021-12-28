Supriya Lifescience IPO listing on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

Supriya Lifescience shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday. Mumbai-based Supriya Lifescience, a maker and marketer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), commanded a premium in the grey market, an unofficial market of unlisted securities, ahead of the debut on Dalal Street. Dealers said Supriya Lifescience's GMP or grey market premium was steady at Rs 140 on Monday.

Supriya Lifescience GMP

Date GMP in rupees Dec-27 140 Dec-26 140 Dec-25 140 Dec-24 140 Dec-23 130 Dec-22 130 Dec-21 130 Dec-20 180 Dec-19 180 Dec-18 280 Dec-17 280 Dec-16 250

Source: IPO Watch

Supriya Lifescience's issue looked reasonably priced, Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

He expects Supriya's listing to be rewarding. "I expect Supriya Lifescience shares to list around Rs 400-430... Given the growth on the financial front, Supriya Lifescience's issue was successful in captivating huge interest from market participants," he said.

Supriya Lifescience's debut on BSE and NSE comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent sell-off has dented the appeal of few debutants.

Supriya Lifescience's GMP had stood at Rs 180-250 during the IPO, which was open for bidding from December 16 to December 20.

