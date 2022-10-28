Homemarket newsstocks news

Supreme Petrochem shares drop after September quarter profit drops nearly 70 percent

Supreme Petrochem shares drop after September quarter profit drops nearly 70 percent

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Shares of Supreme Petroleum are flat year-to-date.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday after the company’s net profit declined nearly 70 percent in the September quarter.

Net profit for the period declined 68 percent year-on-year to Rs 60 crore. The company's bottom line in the June quarter stood at Rs 189 crore.

Revenue for the quarter also declined 17 percent sequentially to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 1,485 crore in June.

Operating profit also declined nearly 70 percent to Rs 77.5 crore while the margin deteriorated by over 10 percentage points from the June quarter to 6.3 percent.

The board of directors has also approved a stock split of equity shares. It will split one share with a face value of Rs 4 into two shares having a face value of Rs 2. The record date for the same will be revealed in due course.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, the record date for which has been fixed as November 4.

Shares of Supreme Petrochem are down 3 percent as of 1 PM and are down a similar quantum year-to-date.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Maruti Earnings Preview: Strong volume growth to aid September quarter performance

Next Article

Vaibhav Global shares surge after management expects margin improvement