Supreme Petrochem shares drop after September quarter profit drops nearly 70 percent

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of Supreme Petroleum are flat year-to-date.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd. shares fell as much as 5.5 percent on Friday after the company’s net profit declined nearly 70 percent in the September quarter.

Net profit for the period declined 68 percent year-on-year to Rs 60 crore. The company's bottom line in the June quarter stood at Rs 189 crore.

Revenue for the quarter also declined 17 percent sequentially to Rs 1,234 crore from Rs 1,485 crore in June.

Operating profit also declined nearly 70 percent to Rs 77.5 crore while the margin deteriorated by over 10 percentage points from the June quarter to 6.3 percent.

The board of directors has also approved a stock split of equity shares. It will split one share with a face value of Rs 4 into two shares having a face value of Rs 2. The record date for the same will be revealed in due course.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, the record date for which has been fixed as November 4.

Shares of Supreme Petrochem are down 3 percent as of 1 PM and are down a similar quantum year-to-date.