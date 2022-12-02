Homemarket newsstocks news

Supreme Industries shares extend positive run over last three months to end at a 52-week high

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 6:54:46 PM IST (Published)

Shares are now up 12 percent for the year.

Shares of Supreme Industries, India's leading plastic products maker, ended at a 52-week high on Friday, after gaining close to 3 percent. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2,531.95 before witnessing a minor cool-off.
The stock has gained over 8 percent during the last month and nearly 25 percent in the last three months. The returns over the last three months also ensured that the stock erased all of its losses for the year and turn positive year-to-date. Shares are now up 12 percent for the year.

Axis Securities has a buy rating on Supreme Industries with a price target of Rs 2,800, implying a further 12-13 percent upside from current levels.

Geojit believes that the worst earnings downgrade is over for the stock but downgraded it to accumulate from an earlier rating of buy. It has a price target of Rs 2,446 on the stock, which is lower than the current market price.

For the September quarter, Supreme Industries reported revenue of Rs 2,087 crore, which was flat when compared to the September 2021 quarter. However, net profit fell to Rs 82 crore from Rs 229 crore due to higher costs.

Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products and the company’s wide range of offerings includes plastic piping systems and packaging materials as well as industrial and consumer products.

Shares of Supreme Industries ended 2.75 percent higher at Rs 2,498.
Supreme Industries

