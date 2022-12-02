Supreme Industries shares extend positive run over last three months to end at a 52-week high

Shares are now up 12 percent for the year.
Axis Securities has a buy rating on Supreme Industries with a price target of Rs 2,800, implying a further 12-13 percent upside from current levels.
Geojit believes that the worst earnings downgrade is over for the stock but downgraded it to accumulate from an earlier rating of buy. It has a price target of Rs 2,446 on the stock, which is lower than the current market price.
For the September quarter, Supreme Industries reported revenue of Rs 2,087 crore, which was flat when compared to the September 2021 quarter. However, net profit fell to Rs 82 crore from Rs 229 crore due to higher costs.
Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products and the company’s wide range of offerings includes plastic piping systems and packaging materials as well as industrial and consumer products.