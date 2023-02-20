Supreme Industries begins commercial production at its 28th unit in Odisha

The plastic products maker will enhance production capacity with a Rs 125 crore investment by the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Supreme Industries Ltd., a leading plastic products manufacturer, has commenced commercial production at its 28th unit located in Cuttack, Odisha.

The new unit was set up at an investment of Rs 90 crore. The commercial production at the unit, spread over 30 acres of land, has started with an initial production capacity of 16,800 MT per annum.

The production capacity can be increased to 43,200 MT per annum once all the machinery ordered is delivered and installed. The company has firmed up expansion plans to invest Rs 125 crore in the capacity addition and it's expected to be completed in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Supreme Industries' new unit manufactures plastic piping products including UPVC pipes, HDPE pipes, tanks, and plain and branded hoses, among others.

Supreme Industries Ltd. has 28 technologically advanced manufacturing facilities across India and is a leading player in plastic products in the country. The company’s wide range of offerings includes plastic piping systems and packaging materials as well as industrial and consumer products.

Shares of Supreme Industries are trading 1.62 percent lower at Rs 2,701.95.