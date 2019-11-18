#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Supreme Court Essar Steel judgment favours banks, says Nomura

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:38 PM IST

The Supreme Court’s judgement on Essar Steel case that the committee of creditors (CoC) has the discretion to decide on the distribution of proceeds of a bankrupt firm will be positive for banks, brokerage house Nomura has said.
According to Nomura, the State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank will be key beneficiaries from the judgement.
The SBI could alone have a recovery of around Rs 12,000 crore.
Supreme Court Essar Steel judgment favours banks, says Nomura
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV