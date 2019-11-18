Market

Supreme Court Essar Steel judgment favours banks, says Nomura

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:38 PM IST

The Supreme Court’s judgement on Essar Steel case that the committee of creditors (CoC) has the discretion to decide on the distribution of proceeds of a bankrupt firm will be positive for banks, brokerage house Nomura has said.

According to Nomura, the State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank will be key beneficiaries from the judgement.