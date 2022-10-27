Homemarket newsstocks news

Supreme Court dismisses NHAI’s appeal against PNC Infratech in arbitration matter

Shares of PNC Infratech recovered from the day's low post the announcement and ended higher.

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd. recovered from the day's low to end higher after the Supreme Court dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) against an arbitration award to the company.
The arbitration pertained to the widening and strengthening of a section of National Highway 24.

NHAI had appealed before the apex court against the arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore to PNC Infratech in relation to the widening of the NH-24 project. The order was upheld by the Delhi High Court in July 2019 and the company received the arbitration amount the following month.

NHAI appealed against the Delhi High Court order in 2020, which has now been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The company said that the total arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore, being shown in the Company's Books of Account under “contingent liability” stands cleared and ceased after the verdict.

Shares of PNC Infratech closed at Rs 257.70, up 0.29 percent.

Also Read: PNC Infratech achieves financial closure of two HAM projects; Shares off the day’s high
