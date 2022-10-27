Supreme Court dismisses NHAI’s appeal against PNC Infratech in arbitration matter

Mini
Shares of PNC Infratech recovered from the day's low post the announcement and ended higher.
Buy / Sell PNC Infratech share
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
NHAI had appealed before the apex court against the arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore to PNC Infratech in relation to the widening of the NH-24 project. The order was upheld by the Delhi High Court in July 2019 and the company received the arbitration amount the following month.
NHAI appealed against the Delhi High Court order in 2020, which has now been dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The company said that the total arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore, being shown in the Company's Books of Account under “contingent liability” stands cleared and ceased after the verdict.
Shares of PNC Infratech closed at Rs 257.70, up 0.29 percent.