    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Supreme Court dismisses NHAI’s appeal against PNC Infratech in arbitration matter

    Supreme Court dismisses NHAI’s appeal against PNC Infratech in arbitration matter

    Supreme Court dismisses NHAI’s appeal against PNC Infratech in arbitration matter
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of PNC Infratech recovered from the day's low post the announcement and ended higher.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PNC Infratech share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd. recovered from the day's low to end higher after the Supreme Court dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) against an arbitration award to the company.
    The arbitration pertained to the widening and strengthening of a section of National Highway 24.

    NHAI had appealed before the apex court against the arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore to PNC Infratech in relation to the widening of the NH-24 project. The order was upheld by the Delhi High Court in July 2019 and the company received the arbitration amount the following month.

    NHAI appealed against the Delhi High Court order in 2020, which has now been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

    The company said that the total arbitration award of Rs 145.27 crore, being shown in the Company's Books of Account under “contingent liability” stands cleared and ceased after the verdict.

    Shares of PNC Infratech closed at Rs 257.70, up 0.29 percent.

    Also Read: PNC Infratech achieves financial closure of two HAM projects; Shares off the day’s high
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PNC Infratech

    Previous Article

    Crompton Consumer ends among top midcap laggards after September quarter earnings

    Next Article

    Large deal in Newgen Software, FIIs bet on Hindalco: What kept dealers busy on expiry day?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng