Sunteck Realty surges 6 percent on signing MoU with SBI

Updated : January 09, 2020 01:11 PM IST

The scrip touched intraday high of 450.15 after surging 6.23 percent against the previous close of Rs 423.75.
The customers will now be able to secure their investment in the ongoing home projects financed by the bank itself, the country’s largest lender said.
Under this product, all reputed builders fulfilling the prescribed criteria by the bank can avail loan between Rs 50 crores to Rs 400 crores.
