Sunteck Realty surges 6 percent on signing MoU with SBI

Shares of Sunteck Realty rallied over 6 percent on Thursday after it signed funding agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI).

The scrip touched intraday high of 450.15 after surging 6.23 percent against the previous close of Rs 423.75.

“State Bank of India (SBI) and Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which is the first step towards boosting the residential housing sector under the Bank’s “Sapna Aapka – Bharosa SBI Ka” scheme with Bank Guarantee to Home Buyers under the Builder Finance scheme,” Sunteck Realty said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

SBI had announced Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG) to safeguard homebuyers financially by issuing a guarantee for completion of projects to customers availing SBI home loans.

The customers will now be able to secure their investment in the ongoing home projects financed by the bank itself, the country’s largest lender said.

“We believe that RBBG will build confidence among home buyers by securing their hard-earned money and at the same time will boost under-stress real estate sector,” said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI.

RBBG will focus on affordable housing segment with home price of upto Rs 2.50 crores in seven Indian geographies initially. Under this product, all reputed builders fulfilling the prescribed criteria by the bank can avail loan between Rs 50 crores to Rs 400 crores.

“This is an endorsement of our strong brand and product offerings, our track record of timely delivery, our pristine balance sheet and adherence to compliance. This MoU is a win-win for our customers who would get the best value proposition for the best quality homes,” said Said Kamal Khetan, CMD, Sunteck Realty.