Sunteck Realty September quarter pre-sales, collections improve from last year

Sunteck Realty's pre-sales for the September quarter increased 24 percent year-on-year, the Mumbai-based real estate developer informed the exchanges.

The company reported pre-sales of Rs 337 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period last year.

For the first six months of the current financial year, the company's pre-sales have increased nearly 50 percent to Rs 670 crore. Pre-sales in real estate essentially refer to contracts that buyers and developers sign to buy or sell a property before it has been built.

Sunteck Realty further informed that the company had collections of nearly Rs 331 crore in the September quarter, up 60% from last year. Collection efficiency for the first six months of the current financial year stood at 92 percent.

Shares of Sunteck Realty fell as much as 1.7 percent in intra-day trade after the company’s announcement. At 10:32 am, the stock was trading at Rs 393.10, down 1 percent from its previous close.

The company also announced that it has acquired a posh land parcel of roughly 7.25 acres at Beverly Park, Mira Road, Mumbai, under the joint development agreement (JDA) model. The project is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 2.5mn sqft built-up area with a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Brokerage firm CLSA had upgraded Sunteck Realty to buy from its earlier rating to outperform, citing the same Mira Road project to be value accretive by Rs 25 per share to the company's stock price. It expressed optimism about its value-accretive land acquisition potential.

Shares of Sunteck Realty are trading 0.9 percent lower as of 1 PM to Rs 393.45.