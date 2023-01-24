English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Sunteck Realty pre sales, collections rise more than 10% in December quarter

Sunteck Realty pre-sales, collections rise more than 10% in December quarter

Sunteck Realty pre-sales, collections rise more than 10% in December quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 12:27:02 PM IST (Published)

The total pre-sales in the nine-month period ending in December 2022 surged 33 percent to Rs 1,066 crore.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Sunteck Realty share

TRADE
 Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it witnessed a 12 percent growth year-on-year in its pre-sales for the December quarter. The pre-sales increased to Rs 396 crore from Rs 352 crore in the same period a year ago.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The total pre-sales in the nine-month period ending in December 2022 surged 33 percent to Rs 1,066 crore as against Rs 800 crore in the year-ago period.


Pre-sales in real estate refer to contracts that buyers and developers sign to buy or sell a property before it has been built.

The real estate major’s collections stood at Rs 304 crore compared to Rs 270 crore in the same period a year ago. For the nine-month period between April-December 2022, total collections stood at Rs 1,066 crore as against Rs 920 Crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the September quarter, the company reported a 24 percent growth in pre-sales at Rs 337 crore compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period last year. In the September quarter, the company also reported a 60 percent growth in collections at nearly Rs 331 crore.

Further, the collection efficiency of the company stood at 86 percent for the nine-month period ending in December 2022 compared to 81 percent for the same period in the previous fiscal.

Sunteck Realty is engaged in real estate development and mainly focuses on residential and commercial projects. The company has built two international standard corporate business centres in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Shares of Sunteck Realty are trading nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 375.95.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sunteck Realty

Previous Article

KEI Industries targets Rs 500 crore from engineering, procurement, and construction business

Next Article

Dilip Buildcon subsidiary declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947 crore Madhya Pradesh project - shares rise

X