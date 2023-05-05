Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
Sundram Fasteners shares hit 52-week high after earnings, dividend announcement

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 3:52:57 PM IST (Published)

Sundram Fasteners fixed May 16, 2023, as the record date for finalising the shareholders eligible to receive the second interim dividend.

Shares of Chennai-based Sundram Fasteners Ltd. hit their highest level in 52 weeks on Friday after the auto components company's March quarter earnings.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 7.5 percent to Rs 1,451 crore from Rs 1,349 crore a year ago.


Operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped 18.5 percent to Rs 226 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 190 crore in the same quarter last year.

