Sun TV shares fall 7% after Q3 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?
Updated : February 09, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Sun TV Network's share price shed 7 percent on Tuesday after the company reported lower subscription revenue growth and lower recovery in ad revenue growth for the third quarter.
Brokerages remained mixed after the company announced its December quarter numbers.
The company posted a 15.88 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 445.54 crore against Rs 384.50 crore in Q3 FY20.