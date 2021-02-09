Sun TV shares fall 7% after Q3 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Sun TV Network's share price shed 7 percent on Tuesday after the company reported lower subscription revenue growth and lower recovery in ad revenue growth for the third quarter.

Brokerages also remained mixed after the company announced its December quarter numbers. While CLSA and Macquarie are bullish on the stock, UBS has a neutral call.

The company posted a 15.88 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 445.54 crore against Rs 384.50 crore in Q3 FY20. Its revenue stood at Rs 994.14 crore in December 2020, up 17.26 percent from Rs 847.81 crore in Q3 FY20.

The company board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each (i.e. 100 percent) for the financial year 2020-21.

Here's what brokerages said:

CLSA: As per the brokerage, there was a lag in advertisement growth but IPL revenue surprised. The company is ramping up its movies business. However, it raised the FY21-23 profit estimate by 4-8 percent. Sun NXT ramp-up bodes well for the long term. The stock trading is at a compelling valuation, it added. It has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 645 per share.

Macquarie: The weak local advertisement market impacted the company’s Q3 advertisement revenues, said the brokerage. It added that the current valuations are still undemanding and have an attractive 5 percent dividend yield. It has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 612 per share.

UBS: It noted that the advertisement recovery was weaker than expected, while management expects advertisement revenue in FY22 to reach FY20 levels. Sun NXT will aid subscription revenue going forward, it stated. The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 505 per share.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, SL Narayanan, Group CFO of Sun Group said that he is very optimistic that Sun NXT will start growing once things stabilise on the contracting side.