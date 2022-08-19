    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sun Pharma slides as US FDA finds issues with Mohali plant labs and procedures

    CNBC-TV18 has accessed these observations which say that Sun Pharma's Mohali plant has failed to review the unexplained discrepancy raised by the drug regulator earlier. 

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued six observations about Sun Pharma's Mohali plant and has critiqued procedures and lab tests. The inspection took place from August 3 to August 12.
    CNBC-TV18 has accessed these observations which say that Sun Pharma's Mohali plant has failed to review the unexplained discrepancy raised by the drug regulator earlier.
    It goes on to say that sampling plans, test procedures and lab control mechanisms were not documented properly. Additionally, written procedures are not drafted, reviewed and approved.
    The US FDA has found that lab records are deficient and do not include a complete record. This includes the fact that lab controls do not have established appropriate test procedures and written procedures are not followed for the testing of components.
    The pharma stock slipped in early trade and was down nearly two percent from its highs after this news broke.
    Sun Pharma reported a 43 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, earlier this month. Brokerages have been bullish on the stock in the recent past.
    Just a week back, generic drug makers Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Jubilant Cadista recalled multiple products in the US market, the world's largest market for medicines, for various issues.
    For the latest on how the markets are faring today (Aug 19), please click here
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)

