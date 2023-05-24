Sun Pharma shares gain after US-unit Taro's revenue improves for third straight quarter

Brokerage firm Elara believes that the numbers have improved significantly and that a pick-up seems sustainable.

Sun Pharma's US business Taro Pharma reported its best quarterly performance in two quarters led by an improvement in the Proactiv franchise, improvement in prices and demand in the US generics business. Taro had completed the acquisition of Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Company, from Galderma in February last year for an undisclosed sum.

The unit reported revenue of $146.6 million in the March quarter, which is 2 percent higher than the December quarter revenue of $139.2 million.

Despite the improvement in numbers, the revenue is yet to reach the pre-COVID peak of $179.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.