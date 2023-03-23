These two pharma companies provide best medium to long term earnings growth visibility, according to Jefferies

Know the four reasons why Jefferies is betting on both Sun Pharma and Syngene.
Sun Pharma and Syngene are the two pharma companies which provide the best medium to long-term earnings visibility in an uncertain global environment, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.
Jefferies is betting on these two companies on the back of Sun Pharma's global specialty scale up and consistent performance in India and Emerging Markets. For Syngene, its recent contract wins in high entry barrier areas is driving Jefferies' optimism.
Sun Pharma's price target of Rs 1,200, implies a potential upside of 23 percent, while for Syngene, Jefferies has a price target of Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 30 percent.
Following are the main reasons why Jefferies’s expects two stocks to outperform peers:
1. Presence in high entry barrier markets: Jefferies says that Sun Pharma has consistently gained share in the highly competitive India market due to its strong positioning in the chronic space and strong doctor connect. On the other hand, Syngene operates in the $100 billion global outsourcing market where protecting the IPR of the partner and building a mutual trust is the key entry barrier.
2. Business moving up the value chain: The brokerage noted that Sun Pharma, over the years, has identified specialty products as a key growth driver and reduced dependence on the volatile generics business. Specialty accounts for 13 percent of current sales and 8 percent of current operating profit, as per Jefferies estimate.
Syngene has invested in augmenting capacities towards development and
manufacturing of biologics, niche APIs and new verticals in the last five years which positions it as an integrated CRAMS player competing with Chinese and Western CROs, according to Jefferies.
3. Business mix provides long-term revenue growth visibility: The brokerage considers Sun Pharma to be well-placed to achieve faster than industry growth in India and EMs while global specialty sales should reach $1 billion by financial year 2025.
Syngene's investments have started to bear fruit with a recent 10-year biologics manufacturing contract worth $500 million for animal health drug Librela from Zoetis which should ramp-up next year.
4. Stocks trade at attractive valuations: Even as Sun Pharma trades at a valuation in-line with core PE valuations of peers like Cipla and Dr Reddy's, its earnings outlook has a higher predictability compared to peers. It values Sun Pharma at 25x financial year 2025 earnings, a permium of 10-20 percent over Cipla and DRL due to its superior earnings mix.
Although Syngene's valuations appear optically expensive, Jefferies says they remain attractive due to the strong operating profit growth expected over the next two years.
Shares of Sun Pharma are up 0.6 percent at Rs 978, while those of Syngene are trading a percent higher at Rs 581.95.
