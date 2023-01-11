English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India

Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India

Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 11, 2023 12:06:34 PM IST (Published)

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA, and CDSCO for use in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with breast cancer.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Sun Pharma share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Wednesday announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel anti-cancer drug, Palbociclib, in India for patients who have advanced breast cancer.


The pharma major will make the drug available under the brand name, Palenotm (Palbociclib) 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg.

Sun Pharma is introducing Palbociclib at an affordable price, which will help improve patient access.

Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients in India.

Sun Pharma is also introducing a unique patient assistance program that will improve patient compliance and accessibility.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA, and CDSCO for use in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Sun Pharma, India's largest pharma company by revenue, mentioned that breast cancer is the largest form of cancer in India, affecting approximately 0.21 million new female patients every year. Among the total patients, approximately 50 percent are hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, the major subtype of breast cancer.

Though hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients have shown better survival than other subtypes, they may progress to or present with metastatic disease.

In another development, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma specifying multiple violations of norms in its manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat.

In its letter dated December 15, 2022, the US drug regulator noted that the pharma company failed to establish and follow appropriate written procedures, which have been mandated to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading higher by 1.03 percent at Rs 1,022.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sun Pharma

Previous Article

USFDA begins inspection of Aurobindo Pharma's Jadcherla unit | Exclusive

Next Article

USFDA issues warning letter to Sun Pharma's Halol unit

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X