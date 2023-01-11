Sun Pharma arm launches novel breast cancer drug in India

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA, and CDSCO for use in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with breast cancer.

Buy / Sell Sun Pharma share TRADE

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on Wednesday announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel anti-cancer drug, Palbociclib, in India for patients who have advanced breast cancer.

The pharma major will make the drug available under the brand name, Palenotm (Palbociclib) 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg.

Sun Pharma is introducing Palbociclib at an affordable price, which will help improve patient access.

Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients in India.

Sun Pharma is also introducing a unique patient assistance program that will improve patient compliance and accessibility.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA, and CDSCO for use in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Sun Pharma, India's largest pharma company by revenue, mentioned that breast cancer is the largest form of cancer in India, affecting approximately 0.21 million new female patients every year. Among the total patients, approximately 50 percent are hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, the major subtype of breast cancer.

Though hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients have shown better survival than other subtypes, they may progress to or present with metastatic disease.

In another development, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma specifying multiple violations of norms in its manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat.

In its letter dated December 15, 2022, the US drug regulator noted that the pharma company failed to establish and follow appropriate written procedures, which have been mandated to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading higher by 1.03 percent at Rs 1,022.25.