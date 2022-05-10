Sun Pharma shares tank over 4% on US FDA’s Halol plant observations

Sun Pharma shares fell as much as 4.41 percent to Rs 846.35 in early trade after the Street reacted to the news of US FDA's observations in its recent inspection of the company's Halol plant. Post its inspection, the US FDA has issued 10 observations to Sun Pharma’s Halol facility.

Sun Pharma shares on Tuesday fell as much as 4.41 percent to Rs 846.35 in early trade after the Street reacted to the news of US FDA's observations in its recent inspection of the company's Halol plant.

At 12:38 pm, the stock has recovered a little from its initial losses, quoting at Rs 859.65 apiece on the BSE, down 2.90 percent. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains and has underperformed the sector by nearly 1.94 percent. Sun Pharma shares closed at 885.35 each on the BSE, on Monday.

Sun Pharma intraday stock chart (source: BSE)

Post its recent inspection, the US FDA has issued 10 observations to Sun Pharma’s Halol facility. Sun Pharma on its part has said that it will submit a response to the US FDA within the next 15 days. The re-inspection was conducted by the drug regulator from April 26 to May 9, which closed on Monday evening.

Here's a timeline of Halol plant's inspections by the US FDA:

Halol facility was last inspected by the US FDA in March 2020, wherein they were issued an 'official action indicated' status by the US FDA, which means that there may be more regulatory actions that could be undertaken for the plant in case the observations listed out are not corrected as per the drug regulator's satisfaction.

As of 2020, this particular plant had around 19 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), and two new drug applications pending from this facility, which was pegged at around 3 to 4 percent of its consolidated revenue.

The whole chain of events indicates that it is probably going to take Sun Pharma longer than anticipated to solve these 10 observations.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details