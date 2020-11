The share price of Sun Pharmaceuticals climbed over 5 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a healthy set of September quarter earnings. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 70 percent YoY to Rs 1,812.79 crore.

The stock gained as much as 5.33 percent to Rs 511.50 per share on the NSE. At 10:23 am, the shares traded 4.7 percent higher at Rs 508.75 apiece.

The surge in net profit was driven by operating performance and tax credit. However, the forex loss of Rs 116.4 crore limited some growth.

Meanwhile, EBITDA climbed 22.5 percent YoY to Rs 2,193.3 crore as compared to last year's Rs 1,789.7 crore.

After earnings, brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on the pharma major except one, Credit Suisse (CS). As per the brokerage, Sun Pharma's Ilumya will face high competition from three new drugs next year. Therefore, CS maintained 'underperform' rating on the stock with target price at Rs 420.

CLSA, Morgan Stanley and Nomura continued to remain bullish on the stock.

MS maintained 'overweight' call with target price at Rs 611, saying that the positive operating leverage has resumed due to high margins and profits. Ramp-up of global speciality business could be a medium-term re-rating catalyst, it added.

Nomura also maintained 'overweight' on Sun Pharma with a target price at Rs 623. According to the brokerage, the key positives included the ramp-up in sales of key specialty products. "Expect scale of specialty sales over the next two years," the brokerage added.

CLSA also remained bullish on the company's specialty business. It believes that the global specialty product sales rebounded 38 percent QoQ to $108 million, and that the sales of Ilumya, Cequa and Odomzo are back at pre-COVID levels.

Therefore, it maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 710 apiece.

For more stock updates, follow our market live blog