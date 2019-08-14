Market
Sun Pharma shares slip over 6% after Q1 earnings
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:34 AM IST
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slipped over 6 percent on Wednesday despite strong earnings for the June 2019 quarter
R&D expenses were 5.1 percent of revenues as against 7 percent of revenues in the June quarter last year.
The company's sales in the US rose 12 percent YoY on the back of increased spending on branding and promotion in the country.Â
