#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Sun Pharma shares plunge over 7% as Sebi orders forensic audit of company

Updated : September 04, 2019 11:27 AM IST

Shares of Sun Pharma declined over 5 percent on reports that Sebi has ordered a forensic audit against the company.
The stock fell as much as 5.1 percent to Rs 416.85 per share on BSE. At 9:50 am, the stock was trading 3.7 percent lower at Rs 423 compared to a 0.2 percent or 75 points fall in BSE Sensex at 36,487.
"Sebi has ordered a forensic audit to confirm the findings of its initial inquiry," a senior Sebi official told Moneycontrol.
Sun Pharma shares plunge over 7% as Sebi orders forensic audit of company
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV