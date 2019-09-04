Market

Sun Pharma shares plunge over 7% as Sebi orders forensic audit of company

Updated : September 04, 2019 11:27 AM IST

Shares of Sun Pharma declined over 5 percent on reports that Sebi has ordered a forensic audit against the company.

The stock fell as much as 5.1 percent to Rs 416.85 per share on BSE. At 9:50 am, the stock was trading 3.7 percent lower at Rs 423 compared to a 0.2 percent or 75 points fall in BSE Sensex at 36,487.