Sun Pharma posts Rs 2,277.2 crore Q4 loss on legal woes in US

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday reported a surprise net loss of Rs 2,277.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 894.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,719.3 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 9,446.7 crore during the period under review, up 10.8 percent against Rs 8,523 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

During the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, the company has incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore in relation to the restructuring of operations in certain countries and this has been disclosed as an exceptional item.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3.0 per share for the year FY22. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7.0 per share paid in FY22, taking the total dividend for FY22 to Rs 10 per share compared to Rs 7.5 per share for FY21.

Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of the company said, "FY22 was a good year with strong topline and EBITDA growth. All our geographies have recorded double-digit growth and profitability has improved despite rising costs. The specialty business continues to ramp up strongly with global Ilumya sales recording 81 percent growth to reach $315 million in FY22."

"Our India business continues to grow faster than the market, leading to an increase in market share. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business, growing all our businesses and on improving operational efficiencies," he added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended at Rs 888.10 up by Rs 15.85, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.