Sun Pharma plans to increase stake in Taro to 100% in $300 million deal

Sun Pharma is not willing to consider a sale of Taro's shares to a third party, even as the company evaluates the proposal.

The board of Sun Pharma Ltd., India's largest drugmaker has proposed a non-binding indication of interest to increase its stake in Taro Pharma to 100 percent, in a deal valued at nearly $300 million.

Sun Pharma currently holds 78.48 percent stake in Taro. The company had initiated similar plans a decade earlier as well.

The all-cash deal proposes to value Taro at $38 per share, which is a 41.5 percent premium over the stock's average closing price over the last 60 days. The company also plans on delisting Taro from the NYSE on completion of the transaction. It is also a premium of 31.2 percent to Taro's closing price on May 25.