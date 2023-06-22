Sun Pharma shares fluctuate after 30 lakh shares exchange hands in a large deal

The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 992 per share, taking the total size of the transaction to Rs 300.5 crore.

Sun Pharma witnessed a large trade on Thursday where 30.3 lakh equity shares or 0.1 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands.

Shares of Sun Pharma have gained six percent over the last month and 22.7 percent over the last 12 months. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,071.9 on January 30, 2023 and is currently trading 23 percent higher than its 52-week low of Rs 803.

On Monday, Sun Pharmaceutical’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada Inc got Health Canada's approval for PrWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1 percent), which is used in the topical treatment of acne vulgaris, indicated for patients aged 12 years and older.

Last week, analysts at the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal remained bullish on the Sun Pharma stock, stating that the stock was well-positioned for growth going ahead, on the back of several factors.

Analysts believe that Sun Pharma's favourable position is complemented by the company’s attractive valuation of 24.7 times financial year 2024 earnings or 21.8 times financial year 2025 earnings, 9 percent below its five-year average and the five-year industry average of 25 times.

Shares of Sun Pharma ended little changed at Rs 990.75.