Sun Pharma shares fluctuate after 30 lakh shares exchange hands in a large deal

The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 992 per share, taking the total size of the transaction to Rs 300.5 crore.

Sun Pharma witnessed a large trade on Thursday where 30.3 lakh equity shares or 0.1 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands.

Live TV

Loading...

The transaction took place at an average price of Rs 992 per share, taking the total size of the transaction to Rs 300.5 crore.

Shares of Sun Pharma have gained six percent over the last month and 22.7 percent over the last 12 months. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,071.9 on January 30, 2023 and is currently trading 23 percent higher than its 52-week low of Rs 803.