Sun Pharma reports security breach, isolates impacted assets

Sun Pharma is investigating the matter and appropriate containment as well remedial actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday said that an information technology (IT) security incident has occurred at the company. In a filing to the stock exchanges the pharma major said that its impacted IT assets have been isolated.

The leading drug maker said that the incident has not impacted its core IT systems and operations.

Also, the company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment as well remedial actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident.

Recently, Sun Pharma announced the acquisition of up to 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software and up to 27.39 percent stake in Remidio Innovative Solutions to boost digital diagnostics.

Last month, Sun Pharma exuded confidence in meeting its growth guidance despite the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) placing the company's Halol facility under an import alert.

The company management at the NBIE Annual Investor’s Conference asserted that it is well placed to meet the revenue guidance of high single-digit to low double-digit growth for the current financial year.

Halol is one of Sun Pharma's export-oriented manufacturing units and was inspected by the USFDA between April 26 and May 9 last year. The facility accounted for nearly 3 percent of the company's overall revenue or $150 million in the financial year 2022.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 954.60.