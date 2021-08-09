Sun Pharma in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The stock appears to be doing well on the speciality products front, as the US economy facilitates traction in new products and clinical trials.

Sales for speciality products during the last quarter were supported by tractions of Ilumya and Cequa.

As far as India business is concerned, chronic segment remains strong and traction for acute therapy would be backed by field-force expansion.

The analyst expects to see moderation in margins in current fiscal before it picks up on operating leverage.

Anubhav Sahu remains constructive on account of its domestic leadership and traction in speciality products.

