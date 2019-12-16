Healthcare
Sun Pharma falls 3% as Halol facility gets eight USFDA observations
Updated : December 16, 2019 01:14 PM IST
Shares of Sun Pharma fell 3 percent on Monday after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 for its Halol facility with eight observations.
The stock fell as much as 2.7 percent today to Rs 426.50 per share on the BSE.
