Sun Pharma falls 3% as Halol facility gets eight USFDA observations

Updated : December 16, 2019 01:14 PM IST

Shares of Sun Pharma fell 3 percent on Monday after the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Form 483 for its Halol facility with eight observations.
The stock fell as much as 2.7 percent today to Rs 426.50 per share on the BSE.
